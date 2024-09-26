It wasn't just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor who dazzled the Paris Fashion Week with their appearances. Sonam Kapoor owned the Dior show at the PFW with her modern and powerful look. Sonam, who is a regular at such global shows and events, didn't disappoint this time either. The diva strutted and posed and made the world gasp over her beauty and charm.

Sonam's look for Dior show

Vogue took to social media to share the pictures of the actress wearing an outfit from Dior's Cruise Collection. "Sonam Kapoor attends the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a black number from their Cruise 2025 collection. The outfit comprised of a tailored black trench coat embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder with a voluminous skirt and structured corset," the post read.

"Kapoor was seen sporting barely-there makeup with flushed cheeks and soft brown tones bringing attention to her eyes. "So, it's a controlled look, which makes it very modern, but at the same time there is a touch of tradition," says Namrata Soni, hair and makeup artist," it further read.

Celebs, netizens go gaga

As soon as the pictures dropped, celebs and social media went gaga over the Kapoor girl's look. Disha Patani, Sunita Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri and many other celebs heaped praise on the actress' style file. Some even commented on how she carried herself better than Alia and Aishwarya. Sonam Kapoor will reportedly also be seen in an international project pretty soon. And it would mark her big return after giving birth to her baby boy.

"I'm super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I'm looking forward to my next," Kapoor told IANS.

She added, "I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked so I won't be able to talk at length till the announcement is made. It's a big project. That's all I can say right now."