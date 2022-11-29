When it comes to planning and managing a vacation, there are tons of apps out there that can help you do everything from booking your flights from Montenegro to Greece to figuring out your best itinerary to discovering the best things to do during your time off. Whether you're visiting Orlando or San Francisco, here are the five best travel apps to make your next vacation easier and more fun.

Guide to Europe

The Guide to Europe website can be a lifesaver for travellers. It connects you to countless European travel opportunities such as reservations, itineraries, and other travel-related information. This way you have all of your travel plans in one place. The website also provides a booking function, which can book reservations, flights, and more. Once you book these trips through the app, it will automatically update your itinerary with any flight or hotel changes or cancellations.

Hotel Tonight

Planning travel can be stressful. From finding the best deals to making sure you have everything you need, it can be a lot of work. Hotel Tonight makes it easy for you by offering last-minute hotel deals with no hidden fees or fine print when you book through their app. When you stay at a property that's listed on the site, they even give you free credits toward future stays. All your booking information is stored in one convenient location so that all your needs are taken care of before, during, and after your trip.

Airbnb

If you're looking for a great deal on accommodations, Airbnb is the best app for finding a place to stay. They are especially popular for travellers who are looking for a place that has an authentic feel but with all of the modern amenities. The website provides easy-to-read reviews from other people who have stayed there in order to help you find the perfect spot. If your plans change and you need to cancel your reservation at the last minute.

Google Maps

It is a cross-platform GPS app that provides turn-by-turn driving directions from one location to another. In addition to the basic directions, you can also find toll fees for routes as well as information about public transit lines in cities around the world. In other words, if you're looking for a more complete set of info about your travels around Europe or North America, this app is worth downloading.

Mint

If you're looking for an all-in-one app that helps you track your spending while you're on vacation, Mint is the perfect choice. Mint can help keep track of spending in more than one currency, so it's perfect for travellers who are always on the go. What's more, this app will even scan your receipts so you'll never forget which credit card you used. The only downside? It doesn't have a map function built in, but Google Maps provides easy navigation for those of us without a sense of direction.