In today's time, mental health is one of the most important issues almost everyone is focusing on. Understanding that while the symptoms of physical illness are easy to diagnose, in the case of mental illness, most of the time even the person suffering through it is not aware until it becomes serious. To prevent such cases from happening, it was observed that ever since the pandemic hit our country, we have been trying and spreading as much awareness as possible in relation to mental health. While a majority of the time the factor which causes mental health issues are unknown, early treatment can surely help in better recovery, thus leading to a normal life.

As she was working on her book Domestic abuse is an UNREPORTED crime', she used her own experiences as a domestic abuse survivor and the true stories of the victims she interviewed for the research to bring awareness and hope to other survivors who may still be stuck in violent and abusive situations. When asked about what advice she would like to give to people who are currently struggling with mental health, she mentioned, "If you even have the slightest of doubt or you don't feel good about yourself or your situation please consult a health care professional and take care of yourself. Mental health is equally if not more important for your physical well-being and happiness. Please do not worry or care about what people will say or what others will think. They don't know your anguish and pain. Only you know how you feel and only you can make it better. These are your feelings and you need to honor them. You deserve to be happy and it is your responsibility to figure out what makes you happy. While you are still looking for a medical practitioner, it's imperative that you practice self-love and self-care. Do not allow anyone to make you feel guilty. You have to be happy with yourself before you make anyone else happy. Know and believe that you deserve the best. Focus on enjoying every moment!"