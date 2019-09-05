Social Media influencer Adrian Morrison knows a thing or two about success.

Widely known for building a seven-figure empire in less than 10 months, Adrian is a best-selling author, TV personality, digital marketing expert and motivational speaker.

After his own personal success, he realized he could successfully stream his coaching efforts to others. Adrian firmly believes that financial independence comes from working for yourself and his passion is fueled by seeing others achieve the same level of success and freedom.

Adrian explains, "Once I started helping my students create six, seven and even eight-figure businesses, I knew that I had more purpose here than merely fulfilling my own financial goals. It was the best feeling in the world."

He launched his weekly show Profit Power Hour which educates new e-commerce entrepreneurs on how to get started.

Transparency is important to him, and through his work, Adrian speaks openly about the challenges, mistakes, and pitfalls he encountered on the way to success. It is this pragmatic approach that has earned him an impressive list of celebrity clients.

He also provides digital training courses helping entrepreneurs reach new levels of success with their online businesses. The author of two books, including the bestselling "20K per Day E-com Secrets", Adrian is a man with a loyal following.

Born and raised in Mississippi, Adrian is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and also the founder of 'Christmas 4 Kids' – a nonprofit helping underprivileged children in his home state.

