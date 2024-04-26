Mumbai, India - March 15, 2024 - SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the financial services sector, is delighted to announce its triumph in the prestigious Indian Social Impact Awards 2024. The company has been recognized with the esteemed "Best Road Safety Project of the Year" award for its endeavor with its CSR initiative, 'Nirantar Seva'.

The Indian Social Impact Awards, a platform dedicated to acknowledging impactful corporate social responsibility endeavors, bestowed this accolade upon SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd. for its remarkable contribution to enhancing road safety.

Nirantar Seva, a collaborative effort undertaken in association with SBI Foundation, aims to fortify road safety measures through the provision of a dedicated 24x7 ambulance service along the bustling Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The 24x7 ambulance service ensures prompt and efficient medical aid to accident victims, significantly reducing response times and potentially saving countless lives.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 'Best Road Safety Project of the Year' award at the Indian Social Impact Awards 2024. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to leveraging our resources for the betterment of society and driving positive change through impactful CSR initiatives." said Ms. Vandana Mehrotra, MD & CEO, SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd.

Road safety remains a paramount concern in India, by enabling 'Nirantar Seva, SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd. has effectively responded to the pressing need for immediate medical assistance in cases of road accidents and emergencies.