India has given so many handsome faces to the world, and it is not only about the western world now, as our Indian men are also making their mark everywhere with their looks and physique.

Right now, the man who is exceptionally famous in modelling and events is Amit sobti. It is like the whole world has become a fan of this handsome Indian hunk, who won the best model 2018. He has stamped his authority at many places and made India proud too, and it is not a common thing to achieve.

Because of his achievements, Amit has been receiving many TV shows offer in a short time. It is like everyone want this guy in their production house to make their production house more famous with his presence.

MTV has picked Amit for their show called "Mr & Mrs 7 states". It is India's first modelling hunt cum reality show which is audition based and Amit is the main face for this show. The winning cash prize is Rs 50 lakh and we will not be surprised if Amit wins that. The show will be aired on MTV India and MTV beats.

Amit's journey from a successful model to representing India at a global level, and winning the competition and now in a TV reality show is going to be exciting and a test for Amit too.