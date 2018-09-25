For the first time since Kaka won the award in 2007, Fifa's The Best Men's Player title has gone to a player who is neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi.

The prestigious annual award has been bagged by Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric. The 33-year-old had a dream season in which he played a key role in helping the La Liga giants win yet another Champions League title and his national team reach the final of Fifa World Cup 2018.

Deservingly, Modric got the maximum share of votes — 29.05% from designated voters — captains of national teams, their managers, and selected media officials from each country.

Ronaldo, who finished runner-up to Modric, bagged 19.08% of the votes. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who was part of the final shortlist, bagged 11.23%.

France's World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe took the fourth spot with 10.52% vote share.

Barcelona superstar Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was fifth on the list of the maximum number of votes received with a share of 9.81%.

Moments after the winners were announced, Fifa released a list with a breakdown of votes from international captains and coaches for the Best Men's Player award.

Each captain voted for three players with their first choice getting five points, second three and third one.

Here's a list of votes from a few captains and coaches

Lionel Messi

1: Luka Modric, 2: Kylian Mbappe, 3: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

1: Raphael Varane, 2: Luka Modric, 3: Antoine Griezmann

Luka Modric

1: Raphael Varane, 2: Cristiano Ronaldo, 3: Antoine Griezmann

Sunil Chhetri

1: Luka Modric; 2: Kylian Mbappe, 3: Kevin de Bruyne

Eden Hazard

1: Luka Modric, 2: Raphael Varane, 3: Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane

1: Cristiano Ronaldo, 2: Lionel Messi, 3: Kevin de Bruyne

Hugo Lloris

1: Raphael Varane, 2: Antoine Griezmann, 3: Kylian Mbappe

Manuel Neuer

1: Eden Hazard, 2: Luka Modric, 3: Raphael Varane

Stephen Constantine (India coach)

1: Mo Salah, 2: Harry Kane, 3: Kevin de Bruyne

Didier Deschamps (France coach)

1: Antoine Griezmann, 2: Raphael Varane, 3: Kylian Mbappe

Gareth Southgate (England coach)

1: Luka Modric, 2: Raphael Varane, 3: Eden Hazard

Zlatko Dalic (Croatia coach)

1: Luka Modric, 2: Cristiano Ronaldo, 3: Lionel Messi

Fernando Santos (Portugal coach)

1: Cristiano Ronaldo, 2: Luka Modric, 3: Eden Hazard

The complete list of votes can be found here.

Deschamps named the Best men's football coach

Meanwhile, France's Didier Deschamps piped former Real coach Zinedine Zidane to win the Best men's football coach award. The World Cup-winning coach received 30.52% vote share, nearly five percent more than the latter.

Zlatko Dalic of Croatia and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City finished third and fourth with vote shares of 11.81% and 11.46%, respectively.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, who led his team to the final of Champions League 2017-18, finished fifth bagging 7.18% of the total votes.