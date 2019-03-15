Representing India at the international level is not an easy cup of tea for anyone but amongst the few pageant holders, Suman Chellani is one such name who has proved her mettle by representing India at Miss Intercontinental 2018 at Philippines.

Suman Chellani made records by being the first girl from Gujarat and from Sindhi community to represent India.

Suman is an actor, model and an anchor who has participated in over 2000 national and international shows with Various Bollywood and Hollywood legends . She even did a cameo in the popular film '2 States'.

This journey has not been easy for the Miss India. She has gone through a lot of thick and thin for this achievement, She had no godfathers to prep her into the big league. Yet today, she stands tall on a platform built by her own sweat, toil and tears.

"The most memorable moment and the best feeling in my life was to be called as Miss India during 20 days of our Pageant in Manila, I don't remember anyone called me by Suman Chellani, and I will cherish this for all my Life".

She concluded by sharing her life mantra, "Spread happiness, earn blessings and travel the world."