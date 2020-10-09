In a shocking video recorded in CCTV cameras, a 45-year-old woman was crushed to death between the door of her car and a tree in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday.

The woman, a homemaker married to a software engineer, got stuck between the tree and the vehicle' door after she turned on the ignition without fully getting inside the car.

In a video captured on CCTV in Bengaluru's upscale Sadashivanagar shows the woman opening the door of the car and turned on the ignition. The car, which was parked in reverse mode, started moving and Nandini Rao, the woman, got stuck between the door of her luxury sedan and a tree nearby.

Freak accident in Bengaluru. Woman dies after getting crushed between car door and tree pic.twitter.com/23LTwIyJ15 — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) October 9, 2020

Dead on arrival

The matter came into light when locals spotted her lying unconscious on the payment of a street. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

"She opened the door and accidentally switched on her Honda City car which was possibly in reverse gear without the handbrakes locked. As the car jerked to move backwards, she was dragged with it leaving her jammed between the door and the tree," a police officer said.

The police said that Rao died due to a fatal injury in her head. Sadashivnagar Traffic Police Station has registered a case of "self-accident."

It is a very unusual accident which could have been prevented if the standard practice of putting the hand brakes on had been followed, the police said. "We are seeing an accident like this for the first time in our police station," a police officer said.