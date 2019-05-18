A 25-year-old woman from Bengaluru died on Wednesday (May 15) after inhaling fumes that had engulfed her house after her family conducted a pooja at their residence on Sunday, May 12. The incident took place at her house in the wee hours of Sunday at T Dasarahalli area in the suburbs of the city.

After concluding the rituals the family went out to take part in a family function. They returned around 9 am to find that the house was engulfed in smoke due to the benzoin resin (locally known as sambrani) which is used as incense during religious ceremonies. Since the family had kept the doors and windows of the house shut, the smoke could not escape the house.

The victim suffered from asthma and was the first person to enter the house. She directly went to the washroom but fainted after inhaling the fumes that were inside the house. She was shifted to People Tree Hospital after her family found her lying on the floor. From there she was shifted to Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwantpur, where she was kept in ventilator for four days after which the doctors declared her dead due to brain death.

The victim was the only daughter of the couple and was a topper of her college with a post-graduate degree in Science. She was soon to join a college as a lecturer when fate had a different tale for her. "The family was very happy as their daughter was about to join a private college in Malleswaram as a lecturer, which was her dream as well. She was keen on doing BEd though she had an MSc degree. Having learnt about organ donation, her parents immediately initiated the procedure," said a relative of the victim, reports TOI.

The family has approved for the donation of their daughter's heart valves kidneys, cornea and liver. The process of organ donation and retrieval was coordinated by Jeevasarthakathe (transplant authority of Karnataka) under the department of health and family welfare adds the report.

The Bagalgunte police station has registered a case of unnatural death as it is mandatory for the organ donation procedure.