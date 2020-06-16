An employee of Vikasa Soudha, which is right next to Vidhana Soudha, the State Secretariat in Bengaluru, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, June 16.

The concerned authorities have reportedly sealed the Food Department offices, which was located on the ground floor of the building.

This incident was reported as Bengaluru detected another 47 new cases. The city today recorded Influenza-like Illness (ILI) with 15 cases followed by five Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

The city's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike today identified 49 new containment zones within the BBMP limits taking the total number to 191.

Karnataka reports 317 new Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 317 new Covid-19 cases today. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 7,539. It includes 94 deaths and 4,456 discharges.

With 79 fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada had the major share of cases as most of the returnees were from the UAE. Kalaburagi, which detected 63 new cases, became the second-worst district in Karnataka to cross 1,000 cases (total 1,007), next to Udupi (total 1,035).