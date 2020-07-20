Bengaluru continues to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, which has been reporting a serious spike in recent days. On a single day, the southern state of India reported 3648 new cases of coronavirus and 72 deaths on Monday, July 20. Of these new cases, 1,452 were reported in Bengaluru. The state capital also reported 31 deaths in a single day.

The record spike in Bengaluru comes despite the city being under a complete lockdown till July 22. Despite suggestions to extend the lockdown, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that there were no plans to extend the lockdown. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the CM will meet with Bengaluru based legislators on Tuesday to discuss ways to contain the spread of the virus in the city.

Coronavirus crisis in Bengaluru

Despite the rising cases in the city, the government and hospitals are finding it hard to offer treatment to the patients. A shocking number of incidents have come to light wherein patients have died due to lack of beds in hospitals. To overcome the challenge, the government has taken several measures, including reserving beds for COVID patients, helpline numbers in case hospitals deny admission and more.