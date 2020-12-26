As India imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in March and subsequent months, citizens of metro cities preferred online shopping for their daily needs. Data from Hyperlocal delivery start-up Dunzo showed a range of products preferred by the big cities of India.

The numbers indicated that the majority of onions were ordered by Bengaluru, milk ordered by Pune and Hyderabad, potatoes ordered by Chennai, and soft drinks ordered by Delhi. In an attempt to be healthier, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai chose Jaggery over sugar. Delhi preferred the most quinoa while Mumbai got broccoli and avocado and Pune ordered brown bread.

Biryani: Most preferred food for Bengaluru

As per a report, Bengaluru continued to order the most chicken biryani in terms of food orders. While Gurugram (Gurgaon) ordered the aloo Tikki burger most, Mumbai ordered dal khichdi, Jaipur got samosas, and while Chennai residents opted for idlis, Pune ordered misal pav. Many ordered more coffee in Chennai, Delhi, and Jaipur than they ordered tea. Pune ended up buying twice the amount of Maggi that Mumbai did.

Dunzo further reported that, relative to the night, condoms were ordered more than 3 times during the day, in terms of pharmaceutical deliveries. In terms of wellness orders, the top order for Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Delhi as well as Mumbai was emergency contraceptive iPill. Jaipur received pregnancy tests, and Chennai received sanitary napkins. Bengaluru also bought 22 times as much rolling paper as Chennai had ordered.

In cities such as Bengaluru, there was an increase in the adoption of cats and dogs. The top pet food order for Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad was cat food, while in Gurugram dog food was preferred.

The reading trend among the people has also witnessed a jump during the lockdown. The most ordered books included 'Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth' by Stephen Atler, 'Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You' by Kavita Devgan, 'Rhododendrons in the Mist' by Ruskin Bond, 'Chanakya in Daily Life' by Radhakrishnan Pillai and 'A Children's History of India' by Subhadra Sen Gupta.