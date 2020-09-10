In what is seen as one of the biggest drug haul by the Bengaluru Police, 13 quintals of marijuana were seized. The city's vigilant police are on a drug-busting spree and the massive crackdown led to the confiscation of 1352 kgs of marijuana. The police also arrested four accused in peddling drugs.

The tip-off led the Seshadripuram Police to nab a peddler identified as Jnanshekar who was selling marijuana in an auto near Om Shakti Temple near VV Giri Colony. The cops seized 2kgs worth marijuana from the peddler and he has arrested on August 30. From the interrogation, the city police unraveled a network of drug ring that smuggled marijuana in various districts of north Karnataka, including Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburgi.

"We found out that drugs used to come from Orissa and to Telangana and from Telangana to Karnataka. These people used to distribute from there, and they used to go in vehicles to buy vegetables but they used to transport marijuana in vegetable vans. Here in Kalaburgi, in the farmhouse, they had sheep farming and in that they had dug a cave to hide marijuana. There, we found 1.2 ton of marijuana, then we seized 150 kg of marijuana from the distributor in Vijayapura. We are going up the chain, this is the new route where the peddlers are found," DCP west MN Anucheth said in a statement to the press.

The drug ring busted

Further interrogation of Jnanshekar revealed a link to 22-year-old Siddunath Lavate, who was arrested on September 6. As the probe continued, the police were led to Lattu Nayak Tanda, a hamlet in Kalaburagi district, where huge amounts of marijuana were stocked. Two men, identified as Naganath and Chandrakanth were arrested while they were transporting the shipment near the NH 50 toll gate. The massive stock of marijuana was well hidden underground and through a secret trapdoor concealed in a sheep farm.

Announcing the successful bust on Twitter, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, IPS, said the Bengaluru Central Division Police team has been rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh for their "outstanding efforts." The accused have been booked under 120b (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 at the Seshadripuram Police Station.