Malleswaram police station in the North-Western suburb of the Bengaluru city has been sealed off after a constable and a home guard tested coronavirus positive on Sunday, July 5.

"Malleswaram police station has been sealed down after constable and home guard tested positive for COVID19," an official stated.

The incident happened as Karnataka detected its biggest single-day spike of 1,839 fresh Covid-19 cases and 42 related fatalities on Saturday (July 4). With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 21,548, including 335 deaths and 9,244 discharges.

33-hour lockdown in Bengaluru

A 33-hour lockdown has been imposed in the Bengaluru city from 8 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Monday due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Earlier, Bengaluru has observed Sunday lockdown, however, this time, it's more stringent.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao wrote, "Lockdown starts at 8 pm and concludes at 5 am, Monday in Bangalore city. Respected Citizens, just stay home and don't ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody's interest, heavens won't fall if you postpone by a day. Please exercise self-discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday."

Also, from Monday onwards, officials stated that night curfew will start from 8 pm instead of earlier 9 pm, but the end time of 5 am will remain across Karnataka.

And all state government offices will have a five-day week with Saturday as a holiday.