India is set to host Supercomputing India 2025 (SCI 2025) from December 9–13, 2025, at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru. Organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), the event will focus on the future of High-Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Quantum technologies.

The curtain raiser event was officially launched in the presence of S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY, who was the chief guest. Other attendees included Magesh E., Director General, C-DAC; Rajesh Singh, Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, MeitY; Dr. S.D. Sudarsan, Executive Director, C-DAC Bengaluru; Dr. Sunil Kumar Vuppala, Chair, IEEE Computer Society Bangalore Section; Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MIT Bengaluru; and Dr. Mohammed Misbahuddin, Scientist 'F', C-DAC Bengaluru.

With the theme "Powering the Future: HPC, AI, Quantum," SCI 2025 aligns with the vision of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM)—a flagship Indian initiative to build a network of high-performance supercomputers for national research and innovation. Under NSM, 37 supercomputers totalling 39 PetaFlops (PF) have already been deployed across institutions in India.

SCI 2025 is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, and delegations from more than 15 countries, making it a major international platform for advanced computing and emerging technologies. The conference will bring together researchers, industry leaders, startups, policymakers, and global experts to discuss breakthroughs in HPC architecture, AI-driven research, and quantum innovation.

The five-day event will feature a comprehensive lineup, including:

Tutorials & Workshops Keynotes, Plenary Talks & Expert Panels Parallel Sessions in HPC, AI, and Quantum Chip Design Conclave & NSM Summit Women in Technology (HPC, AI, Quantum) Doctoral Symposium & Birds-of-a-Feather Sessions Technology Exhibition & Industry Networking Roundtables

The exhibition will host 200+ exhibitors, showcasing innovations across high-performance computing, quantum computing, AI, chip design, government initiatives, research & academia, startups, and MSMEs.

Industry participation is expected from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and robotics, alongside representation from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Senior government officials from central and state agencies will also attend, aiming to drive cross-border collaborations and policy dialogue.

With 100+ sessions, 50+ research posters, and participation from 500+ researchers and 500+ academicians, Supercomputing India 2025 is poised to become a landmark event shaping India's leadership in next-generation computational science and technology.