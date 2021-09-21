In a tragic incident, a residential apartment in Devarachikkana Halli in Begur was engulfed in fire. The apartment is located close to IIM Bangalore. As the fire broke out, three fire engines were rushed to the spot. Many people are believed to be trapped inside the Ashrith Aspire apartment. The exact number remains unknown.

The incident took place at around 3:30 pm. According to reports, there was a gas leakage, which resulted in a fire. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky as a part of the apartment could seen covered in smoke as firefighters tried to douse the fire.

There's no word on casualty yet.

This is a developing story...