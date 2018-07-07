A policeman attached with Bellandur Police Station has been rewarded with a honeymoon package to Kerala after his heroic efforts to nab a thief on Sarjapur road.

Constable K.E. Venkatesh was posted near Big Bazaar on Thursday on night duty when he heard shouts for help. The constable rushed to find that two robbers had snatched a mobile phone and had taken off in a two-wheeler.

The duo allegedly threatened Hanumanth, a KFC employee, at knifepoint and snatched his mobile phone after following him for some time. Venkatesh immediately gave chase on his bike, and after a four-kilometer pursuit, he was able to nab one of the robbers, Arun Kumar (20) near Koramangala.

As per the department, Venkatesh hit the scooter the duo was riding on. He then managed to grab hold of Kumar.

Venkatesh did not let go of Kumar despite being injured in the chase and is currently recuperating in the hospital. "He still has injuries on his hands, knees and is still limping," said Bellandur Police Station Inspector Victor Simon.

Kumar's partner Lala is still missing and the police have begun a search for him. The mobile phone has been returned to its owner.

As a token of appreciation for his effort and bravery, Venkatesh was rewarded with a honeymoon package worth Rs 25,000 and an Rs. 10,000 cash prize. He will take a three nights-four days all-expense paid holiday in Kerala covering Munnar and Alleppey.

Venkatesh is due to get married in November, prompting the department to reward him with this unique gift.