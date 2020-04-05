In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS on Sunday, April 5, held a meeting with the minority leaders in the state to review the Covid-19 situation here.

Assessing the prevailing situation in Bengaluru, the City Police Commissioner discussed ways to prevent overcrowding after the end of the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

This is the first review meeting since the nationwide lockdown on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdown not followed effectively: CM Yediyurappa

Day after Karnataka reported 16 new cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day spike, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people of the state to not go out unnecessarily and put the health of others' at risk.

"We have seen a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last few days all over. The idea behind lockdown was to stay home, stay safe and break the chain, Yediyurappa tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka CM stated: "I have received a lot of complaints about lockdown not being followed effectively. Please remember that the key to end lockdown is in your hands."

"Dear citizens, the ball is in your court. Only you can break the chain by strictly adhering to the lock down," read Yediyurappa's tweet.

Urging everyone to stay put, Yediyurappa said, "My appeal to you all is not to go out unnecessarily putting your health as well as others' at risk. Let us all show the collective responsibility of preventing the spread of Covid19."

Bengaluru Police seize vehicles

Meanwhile, Police authorities in the state have started confiscating vehicles of commuters who are found on roads without a valid reason.

On April 1, the Bengaluru City Police seized over 6,320 two-wheelers, 227 three-wheelers, and 304 four-wheelers as the commuters were found wandering without a valid reason.

"This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four-wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation," DGP Karnataka tweeted while commenting on the issue.

With 16 new Covid-19 cases on April 4, the total confirmed positive cases in Karnataka touched 146. In recent cases, seven people from Mysuru district have tested positive, five from Bengaluru, two from Dakshina Kannada, and one from Ballari and one from Udupi.