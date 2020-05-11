An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and two inspectors posted at the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru, have been suspended for allegedly taking bribery from tobacco dealers. The police officials in question allegedly took a large sum from tobacco dealers to allow them to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to the International Business Times, India, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru City confirmed the development and said that further investigation was underway. "One ACP, 2 inspectors have been placed under suspension. Further inquiry is on," Patil told IBTimes.

He, however, chose not to divulge more details about the case. According to reports, ACP M Prabhushankar, who was appointed to the CCB in January this year, has allegedly taken a bribe worth over Rs 1 crore from tobacco traders. Several other police officials are also said to be involved in the case.

Prabhushankar had reportedly received a bribe from at least five dealers. An inspector working under him collected the money on his behalf. The ACP reportedly went berserk and demanded more money and raided the warehouses of those who refused to pay him. Their products were seized and FIRs were registered against them.

The matter came to light when two dealers approached his superiors. After this, CCB chief Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil ordered a departmental inquiry against the accused officials. The allegations against Prabhushankar and two inspectors were found to be "true" in the departmental inquiry led by Ravi Kumar KP, DCP (Crime) and they were placed under the suspension.

Karnataka Dy CM's allegations against Bhaskar Rao

The incident has dented the image of Central Crime Branch and came days after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan accused Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao of receiving kickbacks from certain e-commerce companies.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take stock of situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ashwathnarayan alleged that Rao was freely giving movement passes to e-commerce firms delivering food and groceries amid lockdown and received kickbacks in return. The Commissioner, however, denied the allegations and offered to quit in order to prove his innocence.