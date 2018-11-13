In a shocking incident, four students from Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad suffered severe injuries after their elevator crashed in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 11.

The incident took place after cables of the elevator snapped and the lift crashed nearly 40ft to the ground from the third floor of a hotel in Frazer Town.

The students have been identified as Akshara (20), Falaq Patel (20), Tanushree Bose (24) and Ishika (20). All of them are second-year law students and had come to Bengaluru for a two-week internship at Udayshankar Associates.

The incident took place at 9.30 pm as the students were leaving for dinner from Silver Nest Apartment on MM Road where they were staying.

According to the police, three students were trapped in the elevator while it crashed and the fourth student, who was getting out of the lift, fell through the open door.

Other residents of the apartment alerted the fire and emergency services following which the students were rushed to a nearby hospital. They were later referred to Hosmat Hospital, Magrath Road. Doctors said that Tanushree is in critical condition and has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She would need to undergo several surgeries.

Pulakeshi Nagar police investigated the spot and have taken up the case against the lift maintenance company and the building owner. Police are waiting for the victims' statement after their recovery.