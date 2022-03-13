Bengali actress Rupa Dutta has been arrested for allegedly pick-pocketing money at the ongoing International Kolkata Book Fair. The incident took place on Saturday night. Kolkata's Bidhannagar North cops became suspicious at the book fair after they saw a woman dumping handbags at the dustbin. When they checked the actress' bag, the cops reportedly recovered an amount of 75,000. She failed to give a valid explanation, upon which she was arrested. Reports suggest that the actress will be taken to court on Monday.

Dutta is a prominent television face in the Bengali industry. "She was detained and questioned. Several purses and Rs 75,000 cash were found in her bag," an officer said to media.

The officer further stated, "The woman has been arrested in connection with 'kepmari' (pick-pocketing kind of theft) and further investigation will be held to find out if there are more people connected with this crime."

Rupa Dutta's allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Interestingly, Rupa Dutta is the same actress who wrongly accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. In 2020, she claimed that the Dev D director sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook.

However, the investigation revealed that she was chatting with the wrong man who also shares the first name, Anurag. She even revealed the screenshot of the message on her social media handle.

Her comment reads, "There is no respect for women in the eyes of Anurag Kashyap, I came to know this after knowing him. Payel Ghosh's allegation is absolutely correct and he should get the highest punishment. He takes drugs and supplies artists too. NCB, please investigate." She wrote this post with the hashtag #arrestanuragkashyab.

However, things took a turn when it was revealed that she was chatting with the wrong Anurag.

The actress also mocked West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday after her party TMC failed to win a seat in the Goa Assembly elections.