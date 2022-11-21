Starbucks baristas getting your name wrong is one thing, but when government authorities do the same negligence, there's no tolerance. A man from West Bengal's Bankura decided to take matters into his own hands after authorities not only misspelled his name, but refused to comply despite multiple requests. What did he do? He barked his way to get the attention of concerned official and netizens at large.

In a video, which has since gone viral, a man can be seen barking at a Block District Officer (BDO) after all his attempts to rectify the misspelled name in his ration card failed. Though it was only one letter that got misspelled, the meaning of the name changed completely.

Barking like a dog to draw attention

Srikanti Kumar Dutta's last name was printed "kutta" on the ration card, which translates to a dog. The 45-second video shared on social media shows Dutta barking like a dog as he hands the documents to the government official, who is sitting in his car. Dutta didn't utter a single word, yet conveyed his message aptly. He stood beside the card window, barking vigorously, which forced the BDO to take a look at the documents. Towards the end of the video, the officer can be seen handing those papers to another official.

"It is a huge defamation. The ones who make these lists are illiterates? Can anyone's name be 'Kutta?' My son has a store, and people know him. What kind of treatment is this ?" said Srikanti's mother.

"I applied for a correction of the name on the ration card thrice. On the third time, my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this," Srikanti was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"Yesterday, I went to apply for correction again & on seeing Joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn't respond to my query & ran away. How many times will common people like us leave work & go to apply for corrections?" Srikanti added.

This incident has highlighted the lax attitude of the concerned officials, drawing criticism from netizens across India.