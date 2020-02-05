Zumba is growing at a rapid pace in India, as many top-class Instructors in India are taking this form forward and explaining the benefits of Zumba to the people. Metro cities have accepted this form and today lakhs of people trying this Zumba when they get time from a hectic schedule.

We talked to a fitness trainer, and a Banker turned Zumba Instructor from Mumbai Mohsin Syed. Mohsin is a best Zumba Instructor of Mumbai, and he is giving training to many people from the past few years.

While talking to us, Mohsin told us the advantages of Zumba. How it can boost your energy, can give you relief from stress and it can give fit and fab body if you try daily in your life.

According to Mohsin Syed Zumba is a Dance form which should be introduced in every city of India. The life which we are living is full of stress and unhealthy. We need something which can make give relief from stress and also give us a fit body.

The benefits of Zumba which top Zumba Instructor of Mumbai Mohsin Syed explained to us are as follows:

1.) Burn Calories: Zumba can burn more than 600 to 1000 calories in hour exercise. Very good for the heart.

2.) Increases Strength: It increase your strength; it makes your workout easier and enjoyable and burns more calories comparatively than other exercises.

3.) Corrects Position: It is a combination of Samba, Salsa, Merengue, and mambo, a person who does Zumba will work on joints and gives a good stretch to the body. It reduces tension and improves the motion of your body.

4.) Boost Spirit: This exercise is different than other workouts. It's a fun exercise which gives a fabulous return to you. We all know that when you are flexible with your body, you can feel good from inside means your confidence will get boost up and you will feel more lively.

5.) Decreases Anxiety: It is a free form no competition, which means you will not feel like you are in the room of GYM and you have to follow certain things like others. In Zumba you have to enjoy exercise, it is an activity which improves mood and deletes stress hormones from the body.

6.) Full Body Workout: With Zumba, no part of your body is left; it gives you a full-body workout. It can provide you with a complete toned body.