It has been four years since the last series of Sherlock had aired on television. Since then, almost every member of the Sherlockian universe had joined the Marvel Universe. Benedict Cumberbatch became Dr Strange, Martin Freeman became an ally of Black Panther. From the film franchise of the Sherlock universe, Robert Downey Jr had become the famous Tony Stark/ Iron Man and Jude Law starred as Yon Rogg in Captain Marvel.

During an interaction with Collider, Benedict said, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin's and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than a series. Who knows?"

Scheduling is a nightmare

Earlier, Sherlock's co-creator Mark Gatiss had talked about the difficulty in filming new episodes in a popular podcast. "It's not lack of will – it's a nightmare to schedule. It was very, very hard to schedule the last series, because of Martin and Benedict's availability. And Steve [Moffat, co-creator]'s and mine."

Meanwhile, the Sherlockian universe has expanded in various other web-domains. In 2020, Enola, a film based on Sherlock Holmes' sister became quite a popular watch on Netflix. Actor Henry Cavill had played the role of Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix film.

Netflix will soon be releasing a new series The Irregulars, which has connected the Sherlockian universe with the realm of supernatural creatures.