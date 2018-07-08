'Justice League' movie star Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's personal life has remained in the public radar ever since they announced their intention to part ways in June 2015. But hardly a day goes by when there is no update about each other.

Before meeting Garner, the Batman movie hunk experienced his share of affairs with Hollywood starlets. Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez were among the two stars he once dated. The 45-year-old star began dating Garner in mid-2004 and got married on June 29, 2005, in a private ceremony.

After celebrating a decade together, Affleck and Garner announced on June 30, 2015, that they have mutually decided to end their marriage. From their marriage, the former couple has three kids — Violet, Seraphine Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel Garner.

Over the years, a lot has been said about the private lives of both the stars. In 2017, it was reported by Life & Style magazine that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were trying to get back together. An alleged source revealed that Garner realized "what a great time they had on vacation," and wanted to reconcile her differences with her estranged husband.

The claim was soon debunked by Gossip Cop and revealed that Ben and Jennifer are not getting back together. It was around the same time when Affleck reportedly started seeing SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.

That being said, the former couple never misses an opportunity to compliment each other. Back in 2017, the Live By Night actor told Us Weekly that his former wife is a brilliant cook. He also shared that Garner does all the cooking whenever they all go on holidays.

"Jen is a really great cook. She's probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year – it was really, really good."

Just like Affleck, even Garner always has good words for her ex-husband. On this Father's Day, the 46-year-old actress shared a sepia-filtered photo of Ben Affleck on Instagram. The caption read, "Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday."

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Even after ending their decade-long marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have remained the epitome of love. The former couple proved that they can set a good example for their children.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Affleck is blissfully happy with Lindsay Shookus. They both were recently been spotted out at restaurants together in Venice, California.

On the other hand, Jennifer is concentrating on her career. "Men are last on Jen's list. First comes her children, then her career and then a man."