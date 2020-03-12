It looks like Batman may indeed be romancing a Bond girl. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are fuelling dating rumours with their recent outings. Reportedly, Ben Affleck and the Knives Out star were photographed getting very cozy as they enjoyed a barefoot stroll on a beach in Costa Rica.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, de Armas, wearing a burnt orange dress, nuzzles up to Affleck, who dons a blue graphic tee and black shorts. The photos show Affleck putting his arm around the actress' waist as they lean in close for a kiss.

Ana de Armas has been enjoying quite the uptick in her career trajectory with her recent roles, her profile is definitely going up in Hollywood, especially with her upcoming role in Bond 25, No Time To Die.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, are reportedly co-starring in the upcoming film Deep Water, a psychological thriller that follows a well-to-do husband who, after allowing his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. The two were also seen vacationing together in Havana, Cuba.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, de Armas spoke about working with Ben Affleck. "It's pretty exciting. I don't think I've ever done anything like it, and it's a genre that I have never played," she shared. "And with Adrian Lyne, who's the master of that genre. I love Ben, and everything's going well, but it's too soon to even know what it's going to be like."

Ana de Armas' turn as a Bond Girl might be delayed as No Time To Die's release was postponed to November following the Coronavirus scare.