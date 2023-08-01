For over five days, Bollywood celebrities and models have walked the runway wearing their favourite designers at India Couture Week in New Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor, Ishan Khatter, Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar, and Disha Patani among others have glammed up the fashion quotient.

On Monday evening, Disha Patani walked the ramp solo looking stunning as ever. And Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstoppers for designers Shantnu and Nikhil.

Sara and Aditya exude royalty

Needless to say, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur exuded elegance and grace as they walked the runway for the first time together for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at India Couture Week in New Delhi.

However, fans loved Aditya's look and walk. He looked regal and exuded royalty in a cream bandh gala sherwani paired he paired it with white salwar. The standout detail in the outfit was the pocket extending into a pleated detail.

Sara wore a peach-cream-hued and silver lehenga, a blouse and a cape. She teamed the outfit with ivory embellishments. A sheer long cape attached to her modern bride lehenga amped up her overall look.

Netizens react

As soon as the video of the duo walking the ramp together went viral the Internet questioned Sara's facial expressions and her awkward walk.

A user wrote, "She did better than Alia".

Some even mentioned that she has put on weight.

Another mentioned, "Sara has put on weight".

"Sara ki overacting Ramp pe bhi"(Sara is overacting on the ramp too), wrote a user.

The third user chimed, "Terrible walk."

The fourth one mentioned, "I neither like her acting nor her facial expressions."

Work front

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen sharing screen space in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino', they will be sharing screen space together for the first time. The movie is scheduled to release in March 2024.