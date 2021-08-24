Akshay Kumar's latest film 'BellBottom' has collected Rs 12.65 crore at the box office in the first four days of release, as per estimates. Reports stated that the film, which is the first Hindi film to release in theatres since the second wave of Covid-19 shut them down, collected approximately Rs 4.30 crore on Sunday.

Getting the advantage of the Raksha Bandhan festival, the spy thriller reportedly witnessed a 35% jump on Sunday itself. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, initially 'Bell Bottom' struggled to surpass the Rs 3 crore mark in its first two days as theatres in major centres of Maharashtra are still being closed as per Covid-19 protocols.

'Bell Bottom' dethrones 'Roohi'

On Thursday, the film, which opened to good reviews from the critics, collected Rs 2.75 crore whereas it collected another Rs 2.75 crore on Friday. Later on Saturday, 'BellBottom' collected another Rs 3.25 crore, pushing the box office collections to Rs 8 crore until the third day. Reports stated that after the fourth-day collection, 'Bell Bottom' has managed to dethrone 'Roohi', the horror-comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. 'Roohi' was released in March and had the biggest opening weekend collection this year with Rs 12.58 crore. It had also released on a Thursday.

However, it is believed that the closed theatres in major centres such as Mumbai and Pune have strongly impacted the box-office collection of the film. The Box Office India reported that mass pockets such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat have also not performed according to its expectations, in spite of Raksha Bandhan.

'Rs 30 crore is equivalent to Rs 100 crore'

In an interview with SpotboyE, Akshay Kumar said that if the film manages to collect Rs 30 crore amid the current scenario of Covid-19, 'it is equivalent to ₹100 crore.' He said, "If the movie does ₹50 crore then it equals ₹150 crore (under pre-pandemic circumstances). So that's where it stands."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, 'Bell Bottom' is based on hijackings of Indian planes in the 1980s. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Zain Khan Durrani in significant roles.

Meanwhile, after 'BellBottom', Akshay is busy with his upcoming projects that include 'Bachchan Panday', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Atrangi Re' and 'Prithviraj'.