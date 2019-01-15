Dirty Sexy Money star Bella Throne has set her Instagram on fire after sharing a video of herself in red latex thong, bra, and sexy thigh-high boots.

Millions of Bella Throne fans were amazed after the famous actress shared some sexy content on her Instagram. In an ad for her "F***k Me Firetruck" lip stain, the My Own Worst Enemy star showed off some sexy outfit. In the released video, she has sported a red latex thong, bra, and thigh-high boots. In addition to this, to slay furthermore, she is seen playing with several toy firetrucks.

Check out the NSFW video here:

Prior to this, the 21-year-old Bella Throne took to Instagram to show-off three bikini pictures of herself in which she looked extremely thin and even talked about her the time when she was stressful that caused her to lose weight. In the pictures, that were uploaded in the first week of January, she revealed that she is using these days to get as healthier and happier.

"I look like when I'm stressed.... when im stressed it's hard for me to work up an appetite..I'm all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that," she revealed in the caption.

Over the years, Bella Thorne has been extremely vocal about her health and her personality. An alleged insider revealed to HollywoodLife that she is comfortable in her own skin and inspire to her fans to stay confident.

"She never wants anyone to change who she is, if someone is confidant to show of their body, they should and she wants to share that with people that they shouldn't be scared either. Doing what she is doing is transitioning herself to be the woman she wants to be. No filter, no problem!"

Meanwhile, in the professional endeavour, fans saw Bella Thorne in 2018 American supernatural mystery thriller film I Still See You. The film was directed by Scott Speer (famous for Step Up Revolution and Midnight Sun), from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (famous for Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift). The film was based on the novel Break My Heart 1000 Times.

In 2019, Bella Thorne will be seen sharing space-time with Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo in the Jordan Galland's indie revenge thriller movie Leave Not One Alive.