After coming out as a bisexual, Bella Thorne has now stated that she is a pansexual. The actress, who is currently dating Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo, in an interview, spoke about how she is a pansexual and is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity. "I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," she told on Good Morning America and further added, "You like what you like."

Thorne, who has been quite open about her sexuality, did not shy away from stating how she is rather attracted to the person and not their sexuality. "Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or ... you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being," Bella said. "It doesn't really matter what's going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!" Bella added on the ABC show. Check out the interview below.

The actress attended the show to promote her new book of personal poems called Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. Apart from Bella, there have been a few celebrities who have opened up about their pansexuality in the past. This includes Panic! At The Disco frontman Brandon Urie, Miley Cyrus and Janelle Monae, to name a few. Back in 2016, Bella opened up about being a bisexual as she tweeted the same. Later in 2018, it was confirmed that the actress was involved in a throuple as she had an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

Their story takes a bitter turn as Tana and Bella broke up in 2019. Two months later, Bella and Mod also split up but Tana and Bella continued to remain good ex-girlfriends. In fact, as Tana celebrated her 21st birthday in June, Bella did take up to share a picture of the two from their heydays along with a caption that read, "Through thick and thin I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl." To this, Tana also responded, "i love u forever and ever. ❤️." Later it was announced that Tana is all set to tie the knot with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 17, 2019

Bella seemed to be okay with this too as she was impeccably happy with her ex-girlfriend's relationship status. However, Tana and Mod grabbing a drink last week made things ugly between the two ladies! "Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I'm over it," tweeted Bella. Of course, Tana didn't stay silent and replied, ""????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b :/"" Later, Bella accused Tana of using her for Twitter clout, which Tana did not take for. She responded, ""dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you're mad, i've been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f**king nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you."

Things might not be all that good for Tana and Bella but they both have moved on and are with other people respectively. We sure would like to know how their fight pans out!