Bella Thorne has once again proved that she is one of the boldest Instagram influencers out there. The acclaimed model recently shared a string of photos and celebrated her time of the month.

The 22-year-old Bella Thorne recently shared a string of pictures with her 21.9 million Instagram followers and boldly stated that this is her time of the month. Captioning her latest images, in which Bella flashes a smile while jumping on a yacht, she wrote: "I woke up with my period and this is how excited I am."

The shared racy snaps showed Bella Thorne wearing a black thong bikini and a lot of jewellery around her neck. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with a celebratory beer. The ocean is pretty visible in the background as she stands on the top deck of the yacht. Another picture shows Bella Thorne leading over a small table, maintaining the same beautiful smile on her face.

The shared images received a lot of coverage from her fans and especially by her boyfriend, Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo, who commented: "You are the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my entire life."

In addition to Ben, there were several fans of Bella who posted sweet adorable messages.

One fan wrote: "JESUS WOMAN, ARE YOU JOKING?"

Another fan exclaimed: "You are one awesome person and honestly very cool too don't ever change. I love your confidence and style you always look good."

Bella Throne's dating life

Bella Thorne started dating Benjamin Mascolo days after announcing the end of her open relationship with rapper Mod Sun in April. Bella has described herself as pansexual and polyamorous. She revealed to Cosmopolitan that she is just dating Ben these days and not involved with any girl at this moment.

"I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I'm always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy," Bella said. "A lot of my partners start out like 'What?' And I'm like, 'Bro, this is who I am.' So, you're either down or you're not down and I totally understand if you're not down. At this point in my life, I want to find what makes me the happiest, and that is the mission I am on."