Bella Hadid sure will get pulses racing with her new Instagram post. The model took to the social media platform and posted some sultry snaps of herself rocking a bikini.

In the snaps, Bella could be seen in a green bikini that was barely covering her assets. She seems to be soaking up the sun while putting her toned stomach as well as her assets on display.

She could be seen smiling at the camera. She accessorised her look with a bracelet. Bella looked gorgeous in he snaps.

Bella Hadid has made it clear in the past that's she is not shy when it comes to hard work. Even though she was famous to begin with. She has had many advantages being a Hadid but it seems like she isn't taking that for granted.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world."

She also said that she was not saying that she didn't love her job. She said that people thought that modelling is just a bullsh- thing to become more famous.

She added that she was 100 percent independent by the time she was 18, and she paid for her own apartment. That wasn't because of her parents. She said that she worked her ass off for two years.

The snaps certainly prove that Bella can pull off any look. And why she is one of the most sought after names in fashion.

However, Bella Hadid confessed something about Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. You can check out the post here: