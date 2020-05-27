Bella Hadid is a stunner and she knows it. The model took to Instagram to share a few snaps of herself. In the first snap, Bella seems to be gazing at the camera with one eye open as if she is being blinded by a glare. The snap is a close shot of her face and we have to say, she does look gorgeous in the snap.

Another snap has Bella rocking a skimpy bikini as she shows off her enviable figure. The pic is proof enough as to why Bella is one of the most sought after models in the world.

Bella Hadid seems to be dealing with the quarantine quite well. If her snaps are anything to go by, we have to say, she doesn't have much to complain about. And she seems to be catching up on some much needed rest and relaxation.

Bella Hadid has been quite clear in the past about how she does not shy away from hard work. Though Bella Hadid is famous, it seems like she takes issue with the assumption that she doesn't t work hard.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said that at the end of the day, she thinks that working this much is going to give her a better platform to do bigger things in the world.

She also went on to defend modelling against those who that it was a bullsh- thing to become more famous. Bella has been working quite hard to make a name for herself in the fashion world.

But Bella Hadid confessed something about the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret recently. She said that she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. You can check out the post here: