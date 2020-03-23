Bella Hadid recently took to Instagram to urge her fans to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote that all people had to do was work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that. She wento on to urge them not to be selfish and meditate, hang out with their dog/cat/fish! She wrote that they were probably super excited to have their attention for 24 hours out of the day..!!

She suggested a bunch of activities that people could do while in quarantine like learning how to knit, tie die some socks, write a poem to your mom, even tiktok if that's what they were. She told tem to be a better person. And she concluded by telling her fans to wash their hands.

And in the time of self-quarantines, we thought we'd take a look back at one of her other sizzling topless snaps. In this particular post from a while back, Bella can be seen in public, completely topless, covering her modesty with nothing but her hands. Bella looks like she is part of a performance piece.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pic is any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. Especially during a quarantine. And we have to say, that Bella's post is quite the attention grabbing advisory. You go girl. You can check out the post here: