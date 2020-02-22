Bella Hadid sure has been working hard for Milan Fashion Week. ANd it looks like the model is finally treating herself to some "me" time. Bella posted a video to Instagram in which she can be seen topless in a bathtub. She sure did look relaxed in the clip after her hectic schedule at Milan Fashion Week..

Reportedly, Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, with some of the Italian design houses showcasing a more extravagant side with its new creations. And Bella Hadid put her best fashion foot forward by walking in no less than three shows.

Bella Hadid captioned the quick selfie video: 'Finally.' At the beginning of the clip, Hadid, can be seen staring down at her phone as she clicks on a popular Instagram filter that adds colorful designs around her eyes.

After scanning her look on the screen, she then looks forward and flashes a big seductive smile before looking back down one last time at her phone before the video ends.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pics are any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. As it should be. You can check out the video here: