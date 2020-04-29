Bella Hadid seems to be coping with quarantine well. The model posted a video to Instagram that give us the impression that she may indeed be having fun during the lockdown. In the clip, Bella can be seen in an orange top that hugs her torso. Bella can be seen moving to music in the clip. She is all smiles for the camera.

The model appears to be braless in the clip as her top clings to her assets. She seems to be teasing her fans in the clip.

Bella Hadid has been in quarantine like the rest of us for a while now. Okay, maybe not like the rest of us but like the rest of her celebrity friends. However, she has recently been using the social media platform to inform her fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says.

says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modelling is just a bullish— thing to become more famous. I was 100 per cent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now-cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if this pic is any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. Especially during a quarantine. And we have to say, that Bella's post is quite the attention-grabbing advisory. You go girl. You can check out the post here: