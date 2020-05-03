Bella Hadid seems to be turning up the heat. Since the quarantine has gone on long enough, it looks like the model is stepping up her Instagram game. Bella posted a set of snaps to the social media platform. And we have to say she looks gorgeous in them.

In the first pic, Bella can be seen sitting on the floor staring seductively at the camera. She appears to have gone braless and her assets have been accentuates by her top.

In the snaps, Bella is seen rocking what appears to be a golden coloured shirt with just one button done up at her chest, while the rest is open. Bella looks fierce.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says.

says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modelling is just a bullish— thing to become more famous. I was 100 per cent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now-cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pics are any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. Especially during a quarantine. And we have to say, that Bella's post is quite the attention-grabbing advisory. You go girl. You can check out the post here: