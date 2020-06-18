Bella Hadid knows how to turn up the heat. And by the looks of it she knows how to beat it too. We will be taking a look back at some of Bella Hadid's sultriest snaps. Since she has so many. In this particular snap, Bella can be seen slurping on a drink as she poses in a jacket and pen shirt.

Bella appears to be braless in the snap. She can be seen staring into the distance. From the caption of the post, Bella seems like she would be happy with a slurpee and the beach. Alas, the coronavirus quarantine has taken that away from her. Though she doesn't seem to be letting that get her spirits down.

Bella Hadid looks gorgeous in the snap. Bella Hadid is a simple girl who enjoys simple pleasures, but she works quite hard for them. Though her life seems charmed, Bella Hadid has been quite clear in the past about how she does not shy away from hard work. Speaking to InStyle, the model said that at the end of the day, she thinks that working this much is going to give her a better platform to do bigger things in the world.

Bella Hadid seriously seems to take issue with anyone claimg that she doesn't work hard. Though we have to say, she was born with many advantages that may have helped her right out of the gate.

Bella Hadid also has a career highlight for many models to her name as well. She has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. But Bella Hadid confessed something about the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret recently. She said that she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was arguably one of the biggest events in fashion. We hope that Victoria's Secret is able to fix itself and come back better than it was before. You can check out the post here: