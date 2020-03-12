Bella Hadid took to Instagram to tease her fans. The model posted a pic of herself in an open shirt, with her assets peeking out. The pic has been censored in accordance with Instagram's policies, but the snap itself is still quite naughty.

Bella looks fierce in the snap. She has her hands running through her hair as she smoulders into the distance. She captioned the post: Gimme somethin sweee..eeettt....

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pics are any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. As it should be. You can check out the pic here: