Bella Hadid rocked the runway at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday while walking for the Fendi show wearing an oversized jacket with open zip of her outfit and nothing underneath. While her piece had zipper down the front, she zipped it up just below her belly button, flaunting herself.

Hadid looked stunning during the walk, but she risked a wardrobe malfunction the entire time. Thankfully, her entire show went down well and she was surely the star of the show.

The 22-year-old's outfit was completed with a brown purse, geometric earrings, a silver chain necklace, and heels. Her hair was styled up into space buns.

Hadid's appearance Thursday comes after she debuted her brand-new haircut - a perfect shoulder-length bob - while walking in Burberry's spring 2020 show.

Meanwhile, on Thursday's show, Hadid was not the only one who stunned the audience. She was joined by Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and her older sister Gigi Hadid.

On the ramp, Kendall, 23, and Gigi looked a lot alike with their lightened locks and identical oversized sunglasses. They all were walking for Fendi, whose CEO Serge Brunschwig was sitting alongside Katie Holmes at the star-studded show.

Over the next week, big fashion names including Gucci, Max Mara, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Marni, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta, will be showcasing their Spring/Summer 2020 collections.