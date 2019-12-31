Bella Hadid sure knows how to make her fans go crazy. The model did just that with her recent social media post.

Bella Hadid ditched her bra and struck a sultry pose in a skimpy bikini. She was braless in the sexy holiday video which she posted to Instagram. The model, could be seen flashing plenty of sideboob in an open denim shirt as she sensually slicked back her hair into an up-do during a spot of sunbathing.

In the video, Bella left little to the imagination as she flashed plenty of cleavage in the open shirt that was embellished with gothic black crosses. The post was simply captioned with a line from the Raveena Aurora song Hypnosis, saying: 'Using u as my reflection.'

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. You can check out the video here: