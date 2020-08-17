Bekhayali singer Sachet Tandon celebrates birthday with warriors who 'kept us safe'

Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon celebrated his birthday on Monday with people who keep us safe.

Taking to Instagram, Sachet posted a picture where he is seen cutting cake with security guards and other staff members. "Celebrating this birthday with the warriors who have kept us safe," he captioned the post.

Fans and colleagues were impressed by Sachet's gesture. Singer Tulsi Kumar commented: "Wow." A user wrote, "The best way to celebrate birthdays amid pandemic."

Wishing him on his birthday, singer Parampara of the Sachet-Parampara duo, penned a special post. "On your birthday I, and I am sure everyone who follow us here on Instagram will agree that You've killed it massively with your talent and music in the industry. You're the best Sachet.

Singer Parampara added, "You've shown what it is to be you. Pure you. Thank you for making Sachet-Parampara, what we are today and how we will be in future. I remember celebrating your first birthday 5 years back at #TheVoiceIndia sets with small bunch of friends and family.

"Didn't know I'll write this post after 5 years with so much Pride and happiness.. you're the one who takes away all sorrows and give out love and happiness to all your loved ones. Thank you for being there as the most understanding human being for me and You're the reason why life looks simple and even more musical and beautiful," she wrote.