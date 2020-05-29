The man who made some early predictions about coronavirus, astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, died today at the age of 89. Daruwalla bid adieu at a hospital in Ahmedabad, reportedly after battling with a severe case of Pneumonia. As per the sources, Daruwalla was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Ahmedabad earlier this month after he complained of breathing difficulties. Earlier this month, he was admitted to the hospital with the symptoms of Coronavirus and he had been on ventilator support for the last few days.

Although as per the recent updates, it has been informed that he died of Pneumonia. Over the long span of his career, Bejan Daruwala has made some shocking yet accurate predictions. Not only he correctly predicted the victory of current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi but has also predicted the same for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was one of a few astrologers who also made a forecast about the end of Coronavirus.

Be it Politics, Sports or Bollywood, Bejan Daruwalla was a famous name and people used to rely on his predictions. Born on 11 July 1931, this popular Indian astrology columnist, has made some shocking prophecies about the leading celebrities of Bollywood, out of which, many came true.

Let's have a recap of some prediction made by the famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla about Bollywood's A-list stars:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

In this industry, most of the A-list diva opt-out of the movies once they became a mother. Now, when Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, many thought that just like her sister, she might stay away from the limelight till her baby reaches a certain age. Many even predicted that Kareena's charm might fade after she becomes a mom. But bashing all the doubts, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strong come back in 2018 with Veere Di Wedding.

Who would have thought that? No one, right? Well actually, the astrologer Bejan Daruwalla had made the prophecy about the same in 2016 only.

In an interview with SpotBoye, Bejan Daruwalla claimed that 2018 will be Kareena Kapoor's year and she will make a strong comeback. He said, "Yes, She'll make a comeback but more in 2018. She is borderline of Virgo and libra so give her one year and she'll shine out."

2. Salman Khan

There's one thing that the whole 'Nation Wants to Know' and that is when will Salman Khan get married? Nobody actually knows the answer to this question but in 2014, Bejan Daruwalla made a prediction that Salman should get married with one and a half or two years as it's a correct time for him to get married. He said, 'Right Place, Right Time, Right Person.'

In 2016, the astrologer again predicted that Salman's 'Great year' is 2018 and hinted that he might get married the time is yet to come. It's 2020 and Salman is still single, but Daruwalla has confirmed through his predictions that Salman will surely get married, so only time will that.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is known as the Badshah of Bollywood and King Khan of the box office, yet it has been many years since he gave a smashing hit. His movie Raaes, was successful and did a decent on the box-office but still, SRK is yet to deliver a blockbuster. Forecasting about the same, Bejan Daruwalla once claimed that 2018 will be Shah Rukh's year and he will come up with a smashing hit.

Zero was released in 2018 which managed to gain some applaud by the audience but did not shine out like a typical SRK movie. Though the movie portrayed SRK in a different light and his acting was highly appreciated.

4. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Marriage

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship was the talk of the town and people were speculating about their break-up, doubting the relationship, it was Bejan Daruwalla who predicted that they will surely get married. Though he said that they might get by the end of 2018, the couple got married on 11 December 2017.

5. Alia Bhatt

'DUM HAI' and that was the first reaction of Bejan Daruwalla about the famous Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. Daruwalla made a prediction that Alia Bhatt will have a flourishing acting career. Looking at her face he said, "Ye Shine Hi Acting Ki Hai."

6. Hrithik Roshan's second marriage

While we are sitting at home, drooling over the beauty of this Greek God, thinking will he ever be in a relationship again, Bejan Daruwalla has time and again made a forecast that Hrithik will get married again. He has not hinted towards any actress but chances are there. Who knows, he might reconcile with his first love Sussane Khan? Fingers crossed!

We hope, his soul may rest in peace. You will be missed, Bejan Daruwalla.