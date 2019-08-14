Born in a humble household in Old Delhi, Sonam has come a long way in her decade old career. A recurring name amongst India's leading experiential planners, Sonam graduated from Hansraj College Delhi University and went on to earn Masters in Mass Communication. This year started on a great note for Sonam as she has been named as India's Best Anchor Female 2019 by Business World. We got the opportunity to catch up with her backstage during one of her recent events in Mumbai.

Talking about her preparations before stage, she says "As an anchor one needs to be well informed and well read. I read extensively and that has helped me a lot. On stage there are no retakes, therefore to be a confident emcee is to be equipped with general knowledge and the ability to take on a curveball and handle crisis" She adds , " It's important to work constantly. Honing the craft is not a single day process. We must feed our minds with good online and offline content and as I always say READ; the more the better"

Here's a candid rapidfire with her. Read on Current read - Dastavez by Saadat Hassan Manto and Speechless by Roshan Abbas

Favourite Holiday Destination- Cape Town.

On a day off - I love to spend time with parents and play with my dogs .

Favourite song - Paradise by Coldplay

Beaches or Mountains - Sun and sand anyday

Favourite workout - Yoga

Favourite cuisine - All things vegan. Anything that's cruelty free is good

Off duty style - Jeans , white top and sneakers. I have a white shirt for every day of the week. Also, Sneakers are life!

Things you love - Sneakers, Beaches, Books and Microphone

