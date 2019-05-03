Many people view modelling as a glamorous career. Hundreds of young girls audition with the hope of gaining a spot and making a name for themselves in the modelling world. They are attracted to the lifestyle and the benefits that modelling can bring.

Here popular fashion and social media model, Supraja Sanku talked about some of the benefits that makes modelling a competitive field.

She said that modelling develops various skills in a person. "Being a model will expose you to a lot of different skills, such as proper posture, communication skills and poise, that you can apply to other careers," Supraja said.

"There are many perks to becoming a model. One of them is being able to receive things for free, such as professional photographs, tickets to events and invitations to parties," she added.