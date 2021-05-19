Now. If you were having the lockdown blues. The Journey of Kimaya Kapoor will lift your spirits. She is a Travel Blogger, an Athlete, Aerial Hoop Gymnast, Mixed Martial Artisan, and an aspiring Model in the Glamour world.

Hailing from a conservative Marwadi family, this Kota, Rajasthan girl dreamed of making it big in the world of Glamour and Sports. Her real name is Nikita Dadhich. A quintessential modern woman, she's a beauty with brains, as she holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance & Marketing, and also won Miss Hyderabad Congeniality 2018-2019.

Owing to her growing popularity and followers, she has been signed up for multiple prestigious assignments and projects. Word has it that she will make her debut on the silver screen with a cameo in an upcoming Tamil venture, along with other Punjabi Music Albums. Her passion for travel led her to make her foray into the Travel Industry. While in this process she met with a Celebrity & Travel Photographer Rahul Lokare from Flamingo Productions. After a few Travel projects they formed a team and started Travel Blogging. They have been exploring many different countries such as Maldives, Bali, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Colombia, etc. ever since. And while you think only travelling is what keeps her on the toes, that's not it, her love for sports made her join a Gymnastics Class for Aerial Hoop & MMA. She is getting trained from one of the top India's UFC MMA coaches. After 2 years of training in Aerial hoop she is planning to participate in State Level Competitions.