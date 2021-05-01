Fire in Bharuch hospital claims lives of COVID patients Close
Fire in Bharuch hospital claims lives of COVID patients

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday urged Covid-19 vaccine providers to be aware of anxiety-related events after vaccination and make efforts to enquire with recipients about their past record.

Syncope and other anxiety-related events can occur after Covid-19 vaccination, said the CDC, Xinhua reported.

vaccine

The CDC received reports of clusters of anxiety-related events after administration of the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on April 7 from five mass vaccination sites, all in different states, 5 weeks after the vaccine got authorization for emergency use in the country.

Overall, 64 anxiety-related events, including 17 reports of syncope, an anxiety-related event, among 8,624 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients, were reported from these sites for vaccines administered during April 7 to 9, according to the CDC.

It is important that vaccination providers are aware that anxiety-related adverse events might be reported more frequently after receipt of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine than after influenza vaccination, said the CDC.

The agency urged vaccination providers to observe all COVID-19 vaccine recipients for any adverse reactions for at least 15 minutes after vaccine administration.

Also Read