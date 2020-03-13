Actor Jitendra Kumar recently gained prominence in the mainstream Hindi cinema for his performance in the recent film Subh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, where he played Ayushmann Khurrana's love-interest. This wasn't the first time the actor had shared the screen space with a few bankable stars from the Hindi film industry.

Jitendra Kumar, who had previously worked in YouTube-based films, once shared the screen space with one of Bollywood's popular on-screen couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in a promotional video of their film Dilwale.

While Diwale was unable to capture the iconic SRK-Kajol chemistry which the two actors had shared in popular Hindi films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to name a few, Rohit Shetty's film was more dominated by boring bromance shared between Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan, which is one of the reasons the film failed to shine.

While Dilwale may have been a complete flop show at the box-office, the 12 minutes promotional clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jitendra Kumar, Varun Sharma, have been a fun watch. Titled Bhaag Jeetu Bhaag, Jitendra played a non-fan of SRK-Kajol pairing, who found himself in a difficult position when he got caught between die-hard fans of the Bollywood couple. His secret of not-being-a-fan is leaked when he vocally shared his indifference for the entire hype, but he shouldn't have done that.

He was followed by unemployed fans (dressed in SRK's iconic DDLJ attire), who chased him to the point where he had to confront Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in the flesh, who had taken it upon themselves, to turn him into a fan.

Well, if only a mistake in conversation actually led you to a confrontation with the two superstars of Bollywood, then maybe you wouldn't mind making such a confession at all, would you?

Within a short span of time, Bhaag Jeetu Bhaag turned out to be a more interesting content than Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, which had a lot of its shot-taking style taken from the popular Hollywood franchise, Fast and Furious.