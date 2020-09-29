Yash is a house-hold name across the country, but not many are aware of his journey and how he became the face of the Sandalwood, now a pan-India star.

Before making his silver screen debut, Yash joined a drama troupe and trained hard to hone his skills as an actor.

A source close to the actor tells, "Yash's passion for acting and his hard work and dedication are what keeps him at the top."

The source further adds, "When he was young, he traveled to Bangalore to pursue his dreams and joined a drama troupe with renowned dramatist BV Karanth and trained under him. Yash started with theatres and gradually made his way up the ladder, he did a lot of television serials before he made his film debut with Moggina Manasu, and from there, his career graph has grown exponentially. Eventually, Yash became a household name in the Kannada film industry and with the release of KGF, he's turned into a pan-India actor."

From day one, Yash has worked hard and delivered his best. As a result, he earned a big fan following. His previous film KGF has taken his popularity to new heights and made him a pan-India actor.

Currently, he is working on the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1.